New VA clinic offers virtual office tour

VALDOSTA – A virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for the veteran affairs clinic's new location has been scheduled this week.
The Valdosta Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic recently relocated to 348 Enterprise Drive, Suite B. Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about the clinic through a pre-recorded event scheduled 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, via Webex.
The clinic opened Aug. 4 and includes primary care, mental health, specimen collection and Telehealth services, according to a statement from the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.
"We are excited to provide a new and improved facility to veterans in Lowndes County and surrounding communities," Thomas Wisnieski, health system director, said in the statement.
Veterans Affairs leadership and community partners will speak during the virtual event, which includes a video tour of the clinic, according to the statement.
"The new, state-of-the-art facility embraces the new patient-care model. Patients will have a one-stop shop where they are brought to a consultation room and providers meet the patient in sequential fashion, making care much easier and convenient for veterans," the statement said.
Registration for the event is at https://bit.ly/3hVHSDz. An audio option will not be given.
The video will later be posted on the health system's Facebook page, facebook.com/VANFSG, the statement said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.