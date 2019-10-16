New SGMC CEO starts Monday

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center will have new leadership come Monday morning.
Ronald E. Dean will begin his tenure as chief executive officer of SGMC Oct. 21, said Sam Allen, chairman of the Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County.
Dean will be the hospital’s third CEO in 14 months.
He succeeds Bill Forbes who worked as interim CEO following C. Ross Berry’s departure in August 2018. Forbes carried an interim CEO title until January when he was named CEO. Despite Forbes’ title change, the hospital continued the search for a new CEO and ultimately announced Dean as his successor Aug. 29.
Dean is from Troy, Ala., where he has served as CEO of Troy Regional Hospital, according to a hospital statement. He is credited with a successful turn-around strategy that improved the hospital’s overall performance.
Having spent his entire career in the health-care field, Dean is a senior hospital executive with a diverse background in hospital management, according to a past statement from SGMC.
Prior to his position at Troy, Dean was employed by Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Ala., for 33 years, most recently serving as vice president of operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.