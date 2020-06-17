New patches coming for Cairo PD

CAIRO — Officers with the Cairo Police Department soon will be wearing higher quality shoulder patches with enhanced details.
Though the design of the patch itself has not been changed or redesigned in any way, police chief Giovannie Santos said the new vendor who will be supplying the department’s patches will use new technologies to allow higher thread counts to “sharpen” smaller details.
The new patches will not be introduced all at once. Rather, Santos said they will be put into rotation as older uniforms are replaced.
The police chief said he does not expect the older patches to be out of rotation until possibly 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.