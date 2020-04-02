VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has five new officers, all of whom participated in a swearing-in ceremony Monday morning outside of police headquarters.
Officers Albert Castellanos, Corey McCloud, Mason Muley, Richard Peterson and Wesley Robinson join the department after graduating March 16 from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center Police Academy in Tifton.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said the group is the academy’s 315th session. They were sworn in by Southern Circuit Judge James Tunison.
Due to the rising awareness of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the ceremony took place with social distancing.
Each officer was sworn in individually rather than as a group. The ceremony took place outside as opposed to a room inside of the department.
Family members, limited to four people, were present.
“This class has been a unique situation,” Manahan said. “Their graduation (ceremony) was canceled because of the COVID-19, and we were really just wanting to do something very special for them because we know their families haven’t been able to be involved in this great accomplishment so we tried to figure out any way that we can do that so at least a couple of the family members could be here.”
She said families understood the process and followed all procedures.
One of the graduates, Wesley Robinson, joins the department alongside his father, Cmdr. Bernard Robinson. Bernard Robinson is a 33-year veteran with the department.
Now that the five officers have graduated and been sworn, they will participate in a 12-week in-house field training program. They’ll ride with patrol officers for hands-on experience.
Manahan said the addition of the new officers will help increase manpower available for answering calls.
“This is a great group of individuals that are excited to get on board with us and we’re looking forward to their future with our department,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.