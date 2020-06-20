VALDOSTA – The American Red Cross of South Georgia has a new name.
Due to a recent expansion in early April, the organization is now the American Red Cross of South Central Georgia.
The Valdosta-based nonprofit acquired six counties bringing its service area to 25 counties. Bleckley, Colquitt, Dodge, Laurens, Pulaski and Tift counties were all added this year.
The Red Cross chapter has satellite sites in Moultrie, Dublin and Thomasville.
The expansion is due to efforts to eliminate expenses and open more funding, said Terri Jenkins, regional executive director.
Pre-COVID-19, she toured the new cities familiarizing herself with them.
“I’m excited for the direction of the chapter,” Jenkins said. “I’m excited to learn new territory and introduce the Red Cross mission to people in the communities that may not be aware of what we actually do.”
The organization overall prevents and eases human suffering during emergencies through volunteers and donors, according to its website.
The Red Cross has been serving the Lowndes County area for 103 years collecting blood donations, offering educational programs and assisting with disaster relief.
The local agency helps people affected by hurricanes, home fire, tornadoes and flooding. It offers mental health counseling, financial help and long-term recovery plans.
It has established a Home Fire Campaign to install smoke alarms for residents and has a Service to Armed Forces Program for the military.
Volunteers within the organization assist with government liaison, managing shelters, serve as board members, assist with administrative duties, etc.
The Red Cross recognizes veterans annually through carnation gifts on Veterans Day.
Partnerships are essential as the organization links with churches, veteran groups, Second Harvest of South Georgia, the Salvation Army, Pepsi, the Rotary Club, the Exchange Club, Valdosta State University and others, Jenkins said.
The community regularly hosts blood drives on behalf of the Red Cross including the City of Valdosta during its yearly Battle of the Badges Guns vs. Hoses drive.
“We rely on each other,” Jenkins said. “Not one agency can do this alone so community partnerships are vitally important and I appreciate them.”
Jenkins, who previously served as a Red Cross board member, has been the executive director of the agency since 2009 during a disaster relief operation.
Her first interaction with the Red Cross was while giving birth to her daughter. Jenkins said she had to have a blood transfusion.
“I strongly believe in the power of blood saving lives because it saved my life because somebody gave,” she said. “ … I have a personal touch to many parts of the Red Cross mission.”
Her attraction to the agency strengthened when the nonprofit became the topic of some of her college papers. Five years later, she joined the Red Cross staff.
“I believe that all the pieces fell together for me to have this job and I feel called to do this job,” Jenkins said. “I love the mission. I love what it stands for and I’m proud to work for this organization.”
A representative of the Red Cross must be compassionate, possess humanity, demonstrate understanding, show respect, have patience with processes and be kind, Jenkins said.
“These are things that I strive every day to live and act out in my personal life and professional life,” she said.
Being a part of the Red Cross team has taught her grace and how to be grateful as she works with people undergoing struggles and suffering.
She said she has learned how to be humble through volunteers and has gained confidence in her leadership and communication skills.
She plans to continue education about Red Cross programs and purpose and form new partnerships.
“What I’ve said for a long time, it’s not just about the money; it’s about developing the relationship, a partnership,” Jenkins said.
Ways people can donate is through time, money and blood, she said.
To volunteer with the American Red Cross of South Central Georgia, email terri.jenkins@redcross.org or call (229) 242-7404.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.