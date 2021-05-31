MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Col. Russell P. Cook became commander of the 23rd Wing at Moody Air Force Base last week during a change of command ceremony.
The 23rd Wing, also called the Flying Tigers, is a unit that oversees five groups at Moody AFB with the wing’s mission of “Attack. Rescue. Prevail.”
Cook was previously the commander of the 374th Rescue Group, one of the five groups of the 23rd Wing.
The previous 23rd wing commander, Col. Daniel P. Walls, retired from active duty after 25 years with more than 3,000 flying hours. He had been commander of the 23rd Wing since May 2019.
During the ceremony, Walls thanked Moody AFB, the Flying Tigers and the community.
“To the men and women of the Flying Tigers, it has been an honor and a privilege to serve with you these last couple of years,” he said. “… I cannot believe how fast it has gone and that goes for the last two years and the last 25 (years).”
Walls presented his two sons, Wyatt and William, with gifts for their support throughout his time in service. He gave a special thanks to his wife, Betsy, as he said “not only could I have not done this without you. It would not have been worth it.”
After the passing of the guidon, marking Cook as the new commander, he thanked his mentors and those at Moody for their trust in him to take this position.
He sends his appreciation to the Valdosta community for being “a second home” to his family and supporting Moody.
“It’s good to be a (Flying) Tiger,” he said addressing members of the 23d Wing.
Cook received his first salute as commander of the 23rd Wing and the HH-60 helicopter was renamed after Col. Cook.
