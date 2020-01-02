VALDOSTA – Following more than 20 hours of labor, Oakley Grace Tyler made her entrance into the world, making her the first baby to be born in Lowndes County in the New Year.
Weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces, the newborn arrived at 7:13 a.m. Wednesday at South Georgia Medical Center. She was one of two baby girls born at SGMC Wednesday, labor and delivery staff said.
She was born to Lowndes County residents Kaley Cox and Devin Tyler. Though Christmas has passed, the first-time parents agree they received their gift when their daughter was born.
Devin Tyler said the arrival of Baby Oakley made the past year much better for him.
“Just to see her smile and everything and having the family and everybody in there, and everybody coming together, it was a real great feeling,” he said. “We’re beyond blessed.”
Cox was admitted into SGMC the morning of Monday, Dec. 30, and had to be induced for labor. She gave birth at 39 weeks and two days, she said.
Holding her baby girl in her arms as the newborn quietly slept, Cox said she was excited to be a mom. During her pregnancy, she hoped for a girl.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “When they just give you the baby, it’s overwhelming. It’s so nice. I love it.”
When she first saw her daughter, Cox said she cried more than Baby Oakley. Devin Tyler did the same.
“It makes me happy knowing that someone just loves you so much already,” Cox said.
Baby Oakley shares some of the same features as her dad, Cox said, noting the two have the same nose and both sleep with their mouths open.
Tyler said their daughter has the same eyes and lips as Cox.
Cox plans to teach Baby Oakley to be strong, independent, kind, loving and good.
On Wednesday, the family received a gift basket from SGMC staff on behalf of hospital volunteers.
The basket contained a blanket, diapers, a teddy bear, baby mittens and more. A handwritten card from Ronald Dean, SGMC chief executive officer, was attached.
Family members are driving in from Alabama and Tennessee to visit with the newborn and her parents, Cox said.
