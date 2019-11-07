VALDOSTA – New Covenant Church hosted congregations from Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church and NorthBridge Church from Hahira in a joint service to "equip every believer to walk in unity, honor and forgiveness toward one another, and not fall for the world’s lies and agenda," according to organizers.
"Our current culture is full of division," service organizers said. "The enemy uses this to cause confusion and harsh judgments about all the glorious differences that make each of us unique in the eyes of the Lord."
The service included a choir representing New Covenant members, Magnolia Missionary Church members along with Northbridge Church worshipers singing in unison Sunday.
"Like harmony in music, the voices of brothers and sisters of every color and background can delight the very heart of God," organizers said.
Pastor Mike Wells, New Covenant, and Pastor Tony Jackson, Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, defined “What kingdom-based racial reconciliation” looks like, organizers said.
"They challenged the congregations to let go of generational judgment that plants a seed of division in the hearts of Christ-followers and sabotages the love of Christ," they said. "As Christians, we want to walk in love toward all of our brothers and sisters and see all as image-bearers. 'They will know we are Christians by our love.'"
