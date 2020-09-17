VALDOSTA – A new chicken place is cluckin' into town.
Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders plans to make Valdosta its next home.
The new location is set to open at 1900 Gornto Road. A grand opening is tentatively scheduled for early December; this will mark the first time a Huey Magoo's has opened in Valdosta.
The Valdosta site is one of five where Huey Magoo's plans to open, according to a press release from Huey Magoo's. Other cities are Milledgeville, Statesboro, Centerville and Warner Robins, the release stated.
Buck Harris, Huey Magoo's franchisee, said the restaurant will bring 35-45 jobs to the city.
For Harris, the opening is bringing what he deems "the best tender on the market" back to his hometown.
"I was born in Valdosta and wanted this brand there because I love the people there," he said. "My dad played for Coach Bazemore at Valdosta High School back in the '60s and still has many relationships in this town."
Harris noted brand creators Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens have worked together for years.
Armstrong and Hudgens founded the restaurant in 2004, according to a release.
The restaurant was voted best fried chicken and best of the best chicken tenders, the release stated.
Menu items include grilled, hand-breaded and sauced chicken tenders. Fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps will also be sold.
"Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups," according to the statement.
Dine-in, dine-out, take out, drive-through, curbside pickup and delivery options will be available at participating restaurants, the release stated.
In opening its restaurant during a pandemic, Huey Magoo's staff said the eatery has several health, safety and sanitization protocols in place.
“In these challenging times, we feel incredibly fortunate that Huey Magoo’s is in fact thriving with positive comp store sales, 120 franchises sold, more leases signed and restaurant openings set,” Andy Howard, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
Visit hueymagoos.com for more information.
