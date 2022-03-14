New Bloom focuses on dementia

VALDOSTA – Reminiscent, a brain health organization, hosts New Bloom, an educational event on dementia.
Dr. Debra Tann, founder of Reminiscent, has committed her life’s work to the advocacy of Alzheimer’s and related dementias for the past seven years.
“I intentionally scheduled New Bloom for the first day of spring to signify a new understanding of what dementia is and what it looks like,” Tann said. “My calling is to educate, empower and encourage those in our community, especially Black and brown people.”
New Bloom will allow the audience to hear from people with dementia and caregivers as they share their journey. The event will feature a question and answer segment.
“This event will help people see and hear what dementia is," Tann said. "There are people in our community living with dementia and it’s important for us to better understand what those people deal with.”
The event will also feature a silent auction and raffle. COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed.
New Bloom will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
To learn more about Dr. Debra Tann and Reminiscent, visit https://debraondementia.com/
