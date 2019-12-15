VALDOSTA – In completion of her undergraduate career, Hanna Dunnavant has her eyes set on law school.
The Cordele native was one of more than 900 candidates to walk across the stage at Valdosta State University’s 228th fall commencement Saturday.
With a 4.0 grade point average, Dunnavant received a bachelor of business administration in health-care administration and was the banner carrier for the Harley Langdale College of Business Administration.
“My time here at VSU has been riddled with absolutely the best educators I’ve ever met throughout my entire education,” she said. “I have truly enjoyed every second I’ve been here and every professor I’ve been able to meet.”
Following high school, Dunnavant selected VSU as her school of choice because of its student recognition and hometown feel, she said.
Major Gen. Robert L. Shannon, guest speaker and VSU alumni, said returning to the university felt like he was coming home.
“This is truly a homecoming for me. … This almost brings tears to my eyes because I was one of you,” he told the students. “I am humbled to be here today with a great deal of pride.”
His speech was centered on family, overcoming adversity and his time as a former VSU student.
Shannon graduated with a bachelor of arts in political science from VSU in 1981 and was the first African American to become the comptroller for the Student Government Association, his biography reads. He was later elected president.
He advised the students graduating Saturday to live their lives with grace and dignity.
“Be willing to suffer the defeat but be willing to fight again,” he said. “… People don’t always remember what you say to them but they always remember how you made them feel.”
Following his speech, the banner carriers received the President’s Award for Academic Excellence; then, a female graduate took an oath to become a second lieutenant for the Air Force.
Shortly after, students lined up for the conferral of degrees. Nursing graduates Christian Purvis and Ashlee Newborn were in the line.
Purvis said he is a third-generation VSU student. His grandfather and parents also attended the university.
“My grandfather was part of the first class of male students to come to VSU,” he said.
Choosing to attend the university after high school wasn’t only about family tradition but proximity for the Adel native.
Closeness also played a part in why Newborn chose VSU opposed to other colleges, she said.
The nursing program attracted her, too, she said.
“The nursing program has been stressful but it’s rewarding. It’s been great,” Newborn said.
“VSU is a good school. It’s very inclusive. It has a great environment and the nursing program is one of the best around.”
Both Newborn and Purvis said a sense of pride overcomes students when they graduate from VSU.
Newborn has accepted a position to work in the emergency department of Tift Regional Medical Center while Purvis said he hopes to work for South Georgia Medical Center.
“I would consider SGMC to be our best regional hospital so that’s where I’d love to work,” he said.
More than 570 students graduated VSU Friday during a separate ceremony. The university handed out 27 doctoral degrees, 143 education specialist degrees and 401 master degrees.
Fireworks concluded the fall undergraduate commencement Saturday might as students started their next chapter in life.
