NASHVILLE — The newest special assistant U.S. attorney was sworn into office March 25 in Albany — although she never left Berrien County that day.
Rebekah Ditto, chief assistant district attorney for the Alapaha Judicial District, was sworn in to the federal Department of Justice position by U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Peeler and Ditto handled the ceremony by telephone, with Peeler in his Albany office and Ditto at the district attorney’s office in Nashville, Ga.
“I’ve never done anything like that before,” Peeler said of the long-distance oath-taking. “It’s an example of our office remaining open to serve the people of the Middle District.”
Ditto is a member of the Valdosta Project Safe Neighborhoods Task Force, and she was sworn in as an assistant U.S. attorney in an effort to strengthen the task force’s ability to prosecute violent crime, Peeler said.
Another assistant U.S. attorney, this time based in Macon, will be sworn in Monday via long-distance, he said.
The pandemic has impacted the Justice Department in other ways. Peeler said all federal trials are on hold until the middle of May, though his office will continue investigations during that time.
“A number of hearings, such as initial hearings, bond hearings, and the like, are being held by teleconferencing where possible,” Peeler said.
The Middle District of Georgia comprises 70 counties, including Lowndes and Berrien, and covers 2.5 million people, he said.
