VALDOSTA — A new apartment complex is coming to Lowndes County in 2023.
Camelot Crossing, a $40 million, 280-unit apartment complex, is planned for a site between Val Del Road and Old U.S. Highway 41 just off North Valdosta Road, according to a statement from First Commercial Real Estate.
Located just north of Valdosta in unincorporated county land, the apartment complex will take up 28 acres of the 149-acre site, with the rest going to commercial development and single-family homes in the future, according to the statement.
Camelot Crossing is aimed at families, young professionals and retirees, said Charlie Hand, president and CEO of Hand Development, which is behind the project.
The apartment complex will include a tropical double pool and outdoor recreation area, a lake, green space and a park, a pet-walking area, walking trails and wetlands, according to the statement.
Available apartments will include 56 one-bedroom units, 168 two-bedroom units and 56 three-bedroom units. Hand said rent rates haven’t been set yet but will be “market rate.”
““This will be a first-class, top-notch property with multiple on-site amenities to serve the private market and their active, busy, healthy, high-tech lifestyles,” he said.
““There is a significant demand for new apartments in this area, and there are no new properties to meet that demand,” said Scott Alderman of First Commercial Real Estate, which brokered the sale. ”This project will be a major step in the evolution of our growing metro market. This is a major investment that will fill a market need, create jobs, increase capital spending and attract more people here who want to have more residential lifestyle options.”
Hand said the target opening date is fall 2023.
Hand Development operates apartment complexes in Thomasville, Tifton, Remerton and Valdosta.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
