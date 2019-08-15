VALDOSTA – Bankers, Builders, Brokers and Brews is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Bleu Pub, 116 W. Hill Ave.
The free event debuted in July and will gather professionals in the real estate, construction and insurance fields, organizers said.
Organizers invite staff in the insurance industry, mortgage brokers, owners of real estate companies, people who work in real estate finance or who deal in real estate law to the event.
“I thought it would be better for everybody’s business to learn what each of us do,” Michael J. Weltman, area sales manager for American Advisors Group and founder, said in a previous article.
Weltman said in a past interview he hopes to engage professionals in cross-networking and customer-sharing over a glass of cold beer.
He said Bankers, Builders, Brokers and Brews may cultivate new business among guests. It will be hosted monthly.
Call (229) 588-5695 for more information.
