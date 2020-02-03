NOTE: See 'Restore Coach Rodemaker': Touchdown Club director wants VHS coach back for full story
As a lifetime Wildcat fan, 17-year veteran of the Board of Directors of the Valdosta Touchdown Club, 3 years president of the Valdosta Touchdown Club, it saddens and disappoints me that the Valdosta School Board surprisingly, and without warning has taken the action to not renew Coach Alan Rodenmaker’s contract for next school year. The Valdosta Wildcat tradition is, and has always been a vital part of our community, and instrumental in pulling all members of our community together for one common purpose; taking care of our players.
Wildcat football offers alternatives to the streets, builds self-esteem, self-confidence, character, and life skills for the young men of our community. We teach that hard work, honesty, and doing the right thing benefits the players by giving them a guide for life. We also teach them to never give up, and to never, never, never, never quit. Coach Rodemaker embodies these Wildcat qualities and it saddens me that some on our School Board have jeopardized our ability to provide for the players with this action.
It is my strong hope and desire that the Board reconsiders and reverses this action immediately, not just because Coach Rodemaker is a great coach and mentor, he is also doing a fantastic job for our program. Under his leadership, the Valdosta Touchdown Club has seen enormous growth and support for our young men, especially those at risk.
For instance, we were able to start a program called “Feed the Cats” which provides breakfast every day of the year and dinner (sometimes twice) every day during the football season for all football players. This time is not just for fellowship, but also provides good nutrition which builds stronger Wildcat players and perhaps more importantly, has resulted in a higher attendance, higher academic achievement, and fewer disciplinary issues. This program provides nutrition, emotional support, and “family” for all of these young men.
It is easy to be a good Cat when you are well fed and strong, but that takes money and support which has vanished as a result of this irregular Board vote. I am very concerned about donations to the Touchdown Club which is funded 100% by privately donated money by citizens and business members of this community. Donations have essentially dried up since the Board’s decision to not renew Coach Alan Rodemaker, so our student athletes had their last Feed the Cats meal Friday morning for breakfast.
Futhermore, the Touchdown Club has financial obligations that it must continue to meet, namely the Jumbotron, as well as others. If donations continue to dwindle, I will no longer be able to work for the Touchdown Club which means no one will be raising money for the players. We simply will no longer be able to provide the many programs benefiting student athletes. I am asking, as the Director of the Valdosta Touchdown Club, and as a lifelong Wildcat that the School Board reflect on his or her actions, schedule another meeting, and restore Coach Rodemaker as Head Coach.
Mike “Nub” Nelson
