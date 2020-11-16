VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University reported 68 new COVID-19 cases during the past week, according to the university's weekly report.
On Nov. 13, VSU reported one employee and 67 students have contracted the virus in the past week.
In a 10-day period, the university recorded 105 total active COVID-19 positive cases, according to its data.
For the fall semester, VSU has reported 1,416 employees working and 12,407 students enrolled.
The first report released by the university was for the week ending Friday, Aug. 28.
“The totals include reports from individuals who have not been on campus recently, including faculty/students who are teaching/learning fully online,” according to the online VSU report. “The university is legally bound to protect the health and privacy information of individual faculty, staff and students.
"HIPAA and FERPA laws prevent us from identifying anyone on the list and therefore data is not available by department or areas as it may inadvertently identify individuals,” according to a statement from VSU.
The webpage can be found at valdosta.edu/health-advisory/current-covid-stats/.
