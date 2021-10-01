NCNW turns 10, observes anniversary

VALDOSTA – The local National Council of Negro Women is observing its 10th birthday with an upcoming gathering in the Art Park.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of NCNW was officially chartered Aug. 3, 2011, with 83 members.
Founder Sharah Denton said it's rewarding to witness the organization making it to the 10-year mark.
"It's very exciting to know that what we started in 2011 has grown to the capacity that it has," she said. "It's opened up a lot of opportunities for me personally."
NCNW now has a collegiate chapter at Valdosta State University and also a youth chapter named the Black Pearls.
After founding the Valdosta NCNW, Denton became the first state NCNW president, she said. She now does public relations for the local section.
Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill is the section president while Karla Walker is the first vice president.
Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake is the second vice president.
"I have been involved with NCNW since receiving the first call of its organization," she said. "At the time of the charter, I joined as a founding member, serving as financial secretary at the time."
Blake said though the nonprofit has more than 100 active members, more are being accepted.
"We are always seeking new members who want to get involved in the community. I view the organization as a sisterhood – women supporting and uplifting one another," she said.
"We cheer members on, we reach out and support members when grieving or going through a rough path in their lives. The organization is comprised of women from all walks of life – domestic, professional, educated, trained, young (12-18 years) and retired. It is a great organization about support and relationship building."
Information about membership will be available at the NCNW 10th anniversary observance, held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St.
Lunch is $15 per meal. The meal includes grilled chicken, baked beans, chips, bread, dessert and a drink.
Current and past members are invited but Blake confirmed the event is open to the general public.
Call (229) 460-9019 for more information.
