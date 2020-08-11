VALDOSTA – The State Coalition of National Council of Negro Women, Georgia, hosts its Second Biennial Height Leadership Training virtually.
The state training began as a strategy to support and encourage incoming and reelected section leaders with resources on operations of their sections, governance and transitioning," members said in a statement." The training is held every other year in alignment with the national headquarters national convention."
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 29, the event features speakers such as Beverly Smith, national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Charletta Wilson Jacks, immediate past international secretary, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Paulette Novel Lewis, national program chairman, National Council of Negro Women, Inc., Tremelle I. Howard, South Atlantic regional parliamentarian, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Topics include "Fundraising In the Midst of COVID-19" presented by Theresia Carrington, Georgia NCNW secretary, 4 For the Future from a state and local perspective, financial guidelines by the state finance committee, etc. The meeting will begin for the members in Georgia at 9:45 a.m. and beginning at 10 a.m. the remainder of the training is open to general members.
Registration is online and at no cost until Aug. 18, organizers said. After Aug. 18, registration will be $15 and can be sent through paypal at georgiancnw@gmail.com.
The Height Leadership training was implemented under the leadership of Sharah Denton of Valdosta, current state president and national young adult vice chair. For more information, prospective participants may contact georgiancnw@gmail.com. To register: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904044aa4ac2ea0fc1-dorothy
