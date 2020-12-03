VALDOSTA – For 85 years, the National Council of Negro Women has existed.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan NCNW section is currently led by president Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill and was officially chartered in 2011. Sharah Denton founded the local chapter.
Denton, who also established the GreatHER Purpose podcast and summit, will speak at NCNW's Seventh Annual Founders Day Prayer Breakfast 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, via Zoom. She is the NCNW state president.
The event's theme is "Journey Into GreatHer Purpose."
"I will be discussing the journey of finding your purpose and how important it is to be in alignment of who you truly are to follow your purpose," she said.
Hill said the nonprofit is fortunate to have Denton speak during the breakfast.
The group will utilize the breakfast to honor Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, who charted the national organization in December 1935.
"Individuals can expect an event that uplifts women all around in which this event will show proof of the progression we have made throughout the years of this organization's existence," Hill said.
Participants can log in to the breakfast via Zoom using meeting identification number 815 1465 8567 and passcode ncnwprayer. Phone access is available by calling (929) 205-6099 with meeting identification number 815 1465 8567 and passcode 5862721348.
Call (229) 234-2353, or email ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com, for more information.
