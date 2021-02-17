VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women along with local Divine 9 Sororities recently collaborated for a virtual women’s empowerment conference, “The Power of the Total Woman.”
The sororities were Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Eta Omega Chapter, the Valdosta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the Zeta Sigma Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, and the Kappa Psi Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority; they are all national affiliates of NCNW.
"Due to the past year's events, the organizations decided to come together to host an event that was motivating and positive," organizers said in a statement.
“It is important that we come together and motivate and encourage one another despite what is going on around us,” said Sharah Denton, State Coalition of Georgia NCNW president.
Denton said speakers Tiffany Crowell, past president of NCNW and the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Dr. Leah Baynard of the local chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Sheba Phillips of the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Amelia Roberson of the local chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority not only motivated participants during the event "but they also reminded everyone about the importance of being whole and loving themselves."
“Women are powerful and our power is ever-present," said Dr. Lana Foster, event moderator, said. "With our power, we can embrace our own style, it’s our prerogative. Never underestimate the power of a woman.”
Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, current NCNW section president, spoke about Girl Power.
"Girl Power is showing the world we are powerful, we all look different, but looks cannot change or devalue because it's all in the power that we hold," she said.
The conference was the second collaboration between the organizations. Denton said she hopes to see all of the participating organizations continue to collaborate because it exemplifies sisterhood and support which are represented by all organizations.
“Partnering with dynamic women in our community is essential and that is what made this conference a success,” Roxanne Davis of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority said.
The event is posted on the NCNW Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section’s Facebook page and is also available on NCNW’s Youtube Channel.
