VALDOSTA – Local organizations are banding together to bring awareness to human trafficking.
The first Human Trafficking Forum is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Mathis City Auditorium.
The sponsor is the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Chapter of the National Council for Negro Women in partnership with sororities Sigma Gamma Rho, Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha Kappa Alpha and Zeta Phi Beta.
The Valdosta State University affiliate of NCNW is also sponsoring.
"With the sororities and NCNW, we all have that common goal of spreading awareness that’s going to make our communities better and more aware of things that are hurting our communities,” said Sharah Denton, NCNW state president and section founder.
She deems the Southern states as a region with increasing human trafficking concerns.
Calling the topic of human trafficking taboo, she said organizers are striving to debunk a lot of myths about trafficking and provide accurate information to parents.
While most people believe only young girls are trafficked, boys and adult women are also targeted, Denton said.
“The idea is to inform and educate the community on the seriousness of human trafficking in this region and what to look out for,” she said.
A panel will provide insight and safety precaution tips.
Panelists are Tatiana Nigh with the Agnes Scott Human Trafficking Initiative, Shanelle Booker of the Department of Juvenile Justice, Sheba Phillips of the Lowndes County Children’s Advocacy Center, Sgt. Sabrina Smith of the Valdosta Police Department and Ed Duda.
The Valdosta Divine Nine will provide dinner. Hygiene products are requested to donate to the Pines Family Campus.
Call (229) 234-2353, or email statepres.ncnwga@gmail.com, for more information.
