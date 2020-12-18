VALDOSTA – The education committee from the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of National Council for Negro Women along with Committee Chair Carolyn Haigler recently packaged and donated a total of 2,000 masks to the Lowndes County and Valdosta City schools.
"This was one of many initiatives the education committee has put together to support local students and their families despite the current pandemic," NCNW members said in a statement. "Most recently, the education committee along with NCNW section members collected over 150 Christmas gifts for underserved students in the local county school district."
"Despite what’s going on in the world in which we live, NCNW truly understands the issues in our community are not going away and there is still a need to get things done. It was not only important for us as a section to ensure students have masks during the current pandemic, but also to ensure children were still blessed with a Christmas this holiday season. We are truly grateful for our selfless members who answered the call to provide for those in need," said Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, section president.
