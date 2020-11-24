NCNW seeks members virtually

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of National Council of Negro Women, led by President Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, has found ways to engage members and prospective members despite the current pandemic.
The section has incorporated monthly Member Connect activities in which they recently held a virtual MASKquerade event to "stay connected and continue bonding with section members," members said in a statement.
The event engaged members by having them decorate masks and be as creative as possible for an evening of "fun, laughter and sisterly bonding in which each individual got a chance to show off their uniquely designed mask during show and tell."
Members took pictures of themselves in their masks prior and a presentation was displayed during the Zoom meeting. Prior to the beginning of the fiscal year, the section hosted a virtual membership interest meeting that welcomed more than 50 prospective members who learned of the organization and the section’s history, engagement activities, etc.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section celebrated nine years of being a chartered section Aug. 3.
“As a section, we know membership engagement is challenging during these current times. We want to ensure our sisters know that despite us having to meet virtually, we are always thinking and praying for them and our community. We are, however, proud to see so many current and prospective members committed and engaged to the section and the service we continue to do,” said Foster-Hill, who was elected into her second term as the section president.
