VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of National Council of Negro Women hosted its Seventh Annual Founders Day prayer breakfast virtually on the organization's 85th Founders Day, Dec. 5.
Dr. Elaine Spencer Lewis, committee chair and the section’s chaplain, led the event. The theme: "Journey into GreatHER Purpose, Ephesians 2:10" with speaker Sharah Nicole, GreatHER Purpose podcast host and current state president of NCNW – Georgia, organizers said in a statement.
"The program was filled with positive affirmations and inspiration from members: Laverne Richardson, Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, Dr. Lana Foster and current section president Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill who began the program with a historical video about the founding of NCNW by the late Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune," organizers said.
Anya Brown sang an inspirational song as did youth member Chassity Dennis. Youth members Taylor Carswell and Charity Dennis also participated in the program by reading a scripture and saying a prayer.
Members supported their sister, Katrina Royal, by purchasing breakfast from her restaurant, Jerkin Ya Soul Caribbean and Soul Food, prior to the start of the program. Members also showed their support by wearing their GreatHER Purpose T-shirts during the virtual event.
“The importance of this event is to continue to pay homage to our late founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, one of the nation's leading educators and activists who spent much of her life by leading, advocating for and empowering women of African descent, their families, and communities," Foster-Hill said. "Today, we reflect on the positive strides that we as women continue to make as members of the National Council of Negro Women. Dr. Bethune’s vision continues to unite and inspire all.”
The program held every year is to pay tribute to the organization’s founding on Dec. 5, 1935.
The local section claims to be the only section in South Georgia and celebrate its upcoming 10th anniversary of being a chartered section in August 2021. Although the current pandemic has caused no face-to-face meetings, the section has positively incorporated virtual events and initiatives to engage and retain members, organizers said.
