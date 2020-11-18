VALDOSTA – Georgia National Council of Negro Women recently hosted a virtual townhall titled "Black In America … We Must Change Our Future."
Speakers included Nikema Williams, recently elected to Georgia's 5th Congressional District; Carlotta Harrell, newly elected Henry County Commission chair; Valdosta City Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody; Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson II; Sen. Tonya Anderson of District 43; Attorney Ed Tarver; House Representative of District 58, Park Cannon; Rockdale County Commissioner Sherri Washington; and moderator Kiplyn Primus, journalist from WCLK 91.9, council representatives said in a statement.
They discussed current issues related to COVID-19, voter suppression and empowerment and ways communities can work together to end voting suppression and police brutality and other topics.
“With the current climate in our communities and around the world, it was imperative that as a state organization we pulled together key leaders across Georgia to discuss not only the issues we as African Americans are facing, but solutions,” said Sharah Denton or Valdosta, Georgia NCNW president.
Denton said the organization is thankful to receive the support of the various leaders to participate in the virtual town hall and provide their insight and expertise.
The virtual event was held via Zoom and Facebook live and had more than 450 participants tuned in to hear what leaders from Georgia had to say. Denton said there will be a second virtual town hall in the upcoming months with other key leaders to discuss current issues.
