VALDOSTA – The state coalition of Georgia National Council of Negro Women hosted its second state training, virtually.
The Dorothy Irene Height Leadership Training was a vision by Sharah Denton, state president and national young adult vice chair, in 2018.
Theresia Carrington, state secretary, from the North Fulton area section chaired the 2020 training which included the committee of Denton (Valdosta-Lowndes), Debbie Hillman (Rockdale-Newton NCNW section president/State 4 For the Future chair) and Sheree Fanner (Rockdale-Newton section and state corresponding secretary) and Danielle Dill (state young adult and collegiate liasion, third vice president of Savannah section).
"The purpose of the training was to provide resources and strategies for incoming section leaders to successfully operate their sections," organization representatives said in a statement.
“When Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan was being organized and chartered in 2011 and later Valdosta State University, our sections had to really start from the bottom and figure out things by trial and error," Denton said. "We had lost our beloved, president emeritus, Dorothy Height, and state convener, Verdelle Bellamy, and being a new section and a first-time leader myself in South Georgia around that time, was filled with a lot of uncertainty.”
Denton said she found many section leaders were not being provided transitional plans or strategies from leaders before them for various reasons. Denton does not want leaders to have to “figure it out” when being a new leader as she later became the first elected Interim state president of NCNW Georgia in 2016.
Denton said it was important to provide support, direction and encouragement through state-wide training for collegiate and community-based sections to eliminate those challenges.
Denton credits Carrington and the overall planning committee with the success of the first virtual training due to COVID-19.
“We were all saddened by not being able to meet in person this time as many of our sections are across the state," Denton said. "However, the team came together and made it happen. I am so proud to serve along these ladies who worked very hard to make it happen.
"Having sisters from other states join in on the virtual training was icing on the cake and to have our national chair, Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole, share love and greetings was even more amazing."
The training consisted of several key leaders including Beverly Smith, national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, (Characteristics of a Successful Leader); Paulette Norvel Lewis, national NCNW chair of programs; Carrington (Fundraising in the Midst of COVID); Charletta Wilson Jacks, immediate past international secretary of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., (The President’s Toolkit ... Taking Charge); Tremelle Howard, Esq., south regional parliamentarian of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., (Operating in Decency and In Order ... The NCNW Way); Debbie Hillman, section president of Rockdale-Newton NCNW (4 For the Future, Our State Perspective); Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, Valdosta-Lowndes section president along with Ashlon Reeder, second vice president of Greater Atlanta NCNW, who collaborated to present (Membership Engagement 101); and Joyce Vortices and Deedria Faulkner, co-chairs of the DeKalb NCNW section youth group, Black Pearls, (Sealing Our Future … Our Youth Matter).
The state finance committee which includes Finance Chair Sandra Kenon (Gwinnett), Treasurer Yurshema Flanders (Valdosta-Lowndes) and Financial Secretary Janair Patterson (Henry-Clayton) presented financial procedures and protocols for officers who took on the roles in their sections.
"The State of Georgia NCNW hopes that this training provides a resource for other leaders to provide support and a foundation as sections transition in leadership," representatives said.
Denton said anyone who is a part of NCNW can participate in the state trainings and events.
