NCNW hosts prayer breakfast

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of National Council of Negro Women hosts its Sixth Annual Prayer Breakfast 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at The Patterson located in Downtown Valdosta.
Keynote speaker is Samara Bunion-Harris from Church of Pine Hill, organizers said. Theme: "Experience God's Presence Through Prayer." Tickets for children 4-12 years old are $10 and regular priced tickets are $15. Admittance is free for children younger than 3 years old.
The purpose of the prayer breakfast pays homage to the organization's founding by the late Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune (Dec. 5, 1935) and provides the opportunity for the local section to celebrate its growth and progress through the years, organizers said. Section President Jamie Foster-Hill said she believes the annual prayer breakfast is one of reflection of serving others above themselves.
For more information about tickets contact ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com or call (229) 234-2353 or a member of the local section. The prayer breakfast this year is chaired by Danita Rosser-Lane, section chaplain.
