VALDOSTA – The State Coalition of Georgia, National Council of Negro Women, held its Fourth Biennial State Conference sponsored by Georgia Power.
Every biennial year, the state selects a host community-based section along with a collegiate section, council representatives said in a statement. The Columbus Community-based section under the leadership of Dr. Deborah Davis-Jones and along with the newly chartered Collegiate Section at Columbus State University led by Nikayla Wallace, served as host this year.
The keynote speaker was attorney Patricia Russell-McCloud.
Individuals also provided grant funding information on behalf of Goldman Sachs, Healthcare Georgia Foundation, Educational Advancement Foundation, For the Kid in All of Us, Black Voters Matter and Good Health WINs.
The state coalition of Georgia selected the CHUGS Project of coats, hats, undies, gloves scarves at the Dorothy Irene Height Elementary School in Columbus for the service initiative with a donation of $1,500.
This was the fourth biennial state conference held by Georgia since it officially organized as a state organization in 2016 and under the leadership of the first state executive board led by Sharah Denton.
The state recognized the organizing leader , Dr. Lois Keith who was the visionary behind bringing the state together as an official state mechanism, council representatives said.
The conference was filled with sisterly activities, door prizes, games and a live DJ and musician. There was also a moment of silence for members lost during the 2020-21 year.
"During her acknowledgement, newly elected state President Dr. Darlene Ruffin-Alexander said she would take the baton and continue working with college students and young women and the work of Georgia-NCNW.
The conference, which was chaired by Sheree Fanner of the Rockdale-Newton section, was jammed packed with information, entertainment, recognitions and much more.
Immediate past state secretary and newly elected state first vice president, Theresia Sims Carrington of the North Fulton Area section served as program chairman for the conference.
Denton of the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section installed newly elected state officers which included president, Ruffin-Alexander of the Greater Atlanta section, two new positions, first vice president, Carrington, and second vice president, Janair Patterson of Henry-Clayton section), State Secretary Brenda Winston of Henry-Clayton section; state nominations committee: Brandi Oglesby of Columbus Section, the Rev. Catherine Mitchell-Sharp of Greater Atlanta section, Tonya Cook of Greater Atlanta section), Sandra Kenon of Gwinnett section and Annette S. Mitchell of Savannah section.
Denton presented awards: The Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole Influence Collegiate Section of the Year award, Kennesaw State University; 2021 Power House Award recipient, Sen. Tonya Anderson of DeKalb; the Dorothy Height Change Makers Award recipient, Northwest Georgia Section under the leadership of Terreta Rodgers; Presidents Movers and Shakers recipient, Commissioner Carlotta Harris Harrell (Henry-Clayton), Georgia on My Mind Community Service recipient, Dr. Kimberly Scott (Columbus), the Ingrid Saunders Jones Spotlight recipient, the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section under the leadership of Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill; Bethune State of Mind recipient, Henry-Clayton Section under the leadership of Diane Miller.
The State Coalition of Georgia – NCNW is comprised of 23 sections that operate to serve their communities as part of the National Council of Negro Women.
"Our organization was founded in 1935 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune," representatives said. "Our mission is to lead, advocate for, and empower women of African descent, their families and communities."
