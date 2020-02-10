NCNW battles human trafficking

VALDOSTA – With the increasing issues surrounding human trafficking around the country, the National Council of Negro Women reached out to several local affiliate organizations to collaborate on educating the community on the growing issue of human trafficking in and throughout the state of Georgia.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, the National Council of Negro Women, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (Kappa Eta Omega Chapter), Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (Valdosta Alumnae Chapter), Zeta Phi Beta Sorority (Zeta Sigma Zeta Graduate Chapter), and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority (Kappa Psi Sigma Chapter) and the Valdosta State University Section of NCNW will host phase one of a human trafficking forum at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St., organizers said.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Valdosta Divine Nine organization includes the previously listed sororities along with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity and will provide free dinner at the event, organizers said.
Although this event is free, participants are encouraged to bring personal hygiene items that will be donated to the Pines Rehabilitation Center.
"Local government and community leaders will be present to provide resources and information to the community on strategies of ending human trafficking and what to be on the lookout for while doing normal, everyday activities," organizers said.
Representatives from Gilead, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Agnes Scott College-Human Trafficking Initiative will be included in a panel discussion to provide facts and pertinent information as it relates to the growing issue of human trafficking.
More information, contact Sharah Denton, State of Georgia NCNW president at statepres.ncnwga@gmail.com, or Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan NCNW president, at ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com or (229) 234-2353. Registration for the event is not required.
