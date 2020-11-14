VALDOSTA – Julie Bowland believes she was born to be an artist.
Painting is her escape; rather, it’s a connection to her identity.
“It’s both about my love of nature and love of being creative and pushing paint and color in new ways,” the artist said. “I need to make art. I’m lucky enough to have a day job teaching art and exhibiting other people’s art, as well.”
Bowland is a professor in the Department of Art and Design at Valdosta State University. She is also the university’s fine arts gallery director.
Her connection to art began when she was a little girl. Bowland was born in Miami, Fla., but raised in northern Indiana and southern Michigan.
She said she always created art in her earlier years, gathering encouragement from her parents who gave her art supplies instead of baby dolls.
The family would visit the Chicago Institute of Art, and during these trips, Bowland said she developed a fondness for French painter Claude Monet and Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh.
“The thickness of the paint, the light and color of those landscapes never left me,” she said.
Bowland later relocated to North Florida in the early 1980s and eventually graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor of fine arts in painting.
She also has a master of fine arts in painting degree from Arizona State University.
In 2002, she moved to Valdosta where her work has been featured multiple times at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts both in solo and group exhibitions.
She works with the arts center’s annual DrawProject fundraiser, which raises scholarship money for VSU art majors.
Bowland’s “In a Vivid Light” collection was introduced in a solo exhibit this month displaying the artist’s use of plein air. She said the pieces are scenes from her travels to Florida, Georgia, Utah, California and Hawaii.
The show includes 32 paintings, most of which are oil on canvases. She said few of the pieces are oil on wood panels while others are “oil paintings done with a thick texture known as impasto.”
Three encaustics, deriving from an ancient skill of utilizing layers of melted wax, are also highlighted. The encaustics are mixed with oil paint.
“This is a much less direct and more laborious process than the oil paintings, which are done quickly and directly,” Bowland said.
“However, even the encaustics start as plein air paintings, as I paint the first layer of paint in acrylic directly from life, then layer the wax mixed with oil in the studio. They have an interesting texture and transparency of layers unlike the oils.”
Dubbed by Bowland as her “Kayak Diaries,” nine paintings from her time paddling kayaks are in the show.
While most of the paintings are watercolors, Bowland said some are mixed media that consist of water-soluble oil pastels.
“They are very quick and spontaneous, and I paint using the water of the river, bay or lake that I am paddling in,” she said. “They are a great deal of fun for me.”
“In a Vivid Light” has one soft pastel included.
Bowland believes water, nature and the wild are her most significant sources of inspiration. In her artist statement, she explains how she feeds off of nature’s traits; the “exuberance” and “energy” of the outdoors.
Color and light attract her, conjuring up intense emotion in a way that clarifies space and form for her, she said in the statement.
“While color and form may be freely interpreted, it remains important to me to work from nature,” Bowland said.
“I appreciate the directness and spontaneity of the dynamic, always changing conditions of the outdoors while I paint and draw. They create joy and a challenge while I work, and I often have no idea how a painting will turn out. That spontaneity is the fun part.”
Plein air bonds Bowland with her passion, one that she’s had since a young girl.
She said she finds joy and excitement in plein air art.
“It is exciting and inspiring to slather paint, engulfed in a wild swamp or forest, to dance with the elements of wind, shifting light and all the other uncontrollable aspects of nature,” she said.
Bowland’s current work at the arts center ranges from $275-$1,800 and will be on display until Jan. 6. Visit turnercenter.org for gallery hours.
To see more of Bowland’s art: juliebowland.co; @julie_bowland on Instagram; and Julie Bowland-Artist on Facebook.
