VALDOSTA – With reports of the COVID-19 pandemic being a threat to the elderly community, national retailers offer senior shopping hours to better benefit residents and limit exposures.
On March 17, Target posted an update online announcing the first hour of each Wednesday will be designated shopping time for residents considered to be elderly and for people with underlying health conditions. The Valdosta Target location is 1815 Norman Drive, opens 8 a.m.
Publix senior shopping hours are 7-8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, per an online Facebook posting. The store’s pharmacy will be open during this time for people who are at least 65 years old.
The change is scheduled to take effect Tuesday, March 24. Publix has locations at 3330 Inner Perimeter Road and 1741 Gornto Road.
Walmart is assigning 6 a.m. Tuesdays to allow people who are at least 60 years old to shop from March 24 through April 28, per the store website. Pharmacies and vision centers will be open, as well.
Walmart Supercenter has two stores at 340 Norman Drive and 3274 Inner Perimeter Road and one neighborhood market at 4196 Bemiss Road. All stores open 7 a.m.
Dollar General has given the first hour of operations daily to senior shopping, per the company website.
“Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods,” an online statement reads.
There are five Dollar General sites in Valdosta. Visit stores.dollargeneral.com/ga/valdosta/ for a full list of locations and hours of operation.
