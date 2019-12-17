National law enforcement agency reaccredits TPD

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville Police Department has been reaccredited by a national law enforcement agency for the 10th time.
Reaccreditation was awarded by the Commission for Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
Police Chief Troy Rich and Accreditation Manager Lt. Kathy Baillargeon traveled to Covington, Kentucky, to receive the department’s 10th CALEA re-accreditation award for the Advance Law Enforcement Accreditation level.
"Former Police Chief John Perry started the accreditation process in 1987, and Thomasville Police Department has been nationally accredited for 33 years. We were fifth in Georgia and 52nd in the United States to be nationally accredited," Rich said.
CALEA accreditation demonstrates the best practices in policy and procedures, strengthens the agencies’ relationship with the community and provides accountability measures to ensure law enforcement agencies are providing the best possible services to our community.
"The accreditation symbol is recognized nationally and when you see it displayed on police units across the country, just know they demonstrate police excellence for their organization and community, too," the chief said. "I want to personally congratulate our staff on receiving our 10th CALEA reaccreditation award. The Thomasville Police Department is an elite law enforcement agency and a model for other law enforcement agencies to follow."
City Manager Alan Carson said CALEA accreditation for Thomasville Police Department indicates to residents the Thomasville police force uses the best practices in policy and procedures to build strong relationships with the community while holding itself accountable to ensure the best law enforcement services possible are provided to the community.
The CALEA Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation Program provides agencies an opportunity to go beyond the implementation of basic best practices. Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation is available for agencies having enough human and fiscal resources to consistently exceed basic service delivery. Advanced accreditation provides agencies additional means to verify accountability to those expecting and relying upon the highest level of public safety services.
Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation uses additional standards to further validate an agency’s ongoing commitment to attaining the highest level of professionalism possible. The advanced standards canprovide agencies additional reductions in exposure to risks associated with civil liability.
Senior reporter Patti Dozier can be reached at (229) 226-2400, ext. 1820
