National Garden Club honors students

VALDOSTA – Students participated and received awards in the National Garden Club State Youth Poetry and Sculpture Contests sponsored by the Valdosta Garden Club.
These students were recognized at the state level and were awarded certificates and cash prizes.
National Garden Club State Youth Poetry Winners
• Osmar Lopez-Hernandez, second grade, Pinevale Elementary School, first place ($25).
• Nyliah Rodriguez, third grade, Pinevale Elementary School, second place ($15).
• Leslie Soto Jaimes, fourth grade, Pinevale Elementary School, first place ($25).
• Erick Guerrero, fifth grade, Pinevale Elementary School, second place ($15).
• Luis Soto Jaimes, fifth grade, Pinevale Elementary School, third place ($10).
National Garden Club State Youth Sculpture Winners
• Rhaniah Payne, seventh grade, J.L. Newbern Middle School, first place ($25).
• Brandon Reyes, seventh grade, J.L. Newbern Middle School, second place ($15).
• Alan Martinex, seventh grade, J.L. Newbern Middle School, third place ($10).
• Brianna Gardner, eighth grade, J.L. Newbern Middle School, first place ($25).
Students from Pinevale Elementary School participated in the Smokey Bear/Woodsey Owl Poster Contest:
• Adar Glover, third grade.
• Yarnise Johnson, third grade.
• Dejala Simmons, fourth grade.
• Isis Strawder, fourth grade.
• Tamya Austin, fifth grade.
• Larry Peterson, fifth grade.
• Rosselyn Peralta Rayon, fifth grade.
The students' certificates and prize money were mailed directly to them Friday, April 10.
"Thanks again to our teachers and students for participating in this fun contest, and thanks to the Valdosta Garden Club for the opportunity," according to a statement from organizers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.