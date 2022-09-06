VALDOSTA – Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia will hold its 2022 South Georgia Buddy Walk 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at Freedom Park.
For more information, visit event website https://dsasg.ezeventsolutions.com/Buddywalk/
Since 1995, community groups and local Down syndrome organizations across the country have gathered each year as part of the National Buddy Walk program, organizers said in a statement.
Founded by the National Down Syndrome Society in 1995, Buddy Walk events celebrate individuals with Down syndrome and raise awareness and funds for local and national programming. NDSS and local Buddy Walks have launched a new PSA aimed at raising awareness of Down syndrome and Buddy Walk events.
Like many charity walks, Buddy Walk events attract thousands of participants in cities and towns across the country, organizers said. In 2022, Buddy Walk events are expected to take place in roughly 150 locations to raise awareness and funds and provide families an opportunity to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome and the many ways they enrich their schools, workplaces and communities.
“The Buddy Walk has always been about more than walking,” said Kandi Pickard, president and chief executive officer of NDSS. “It’s about the people we walk for, like my son, Mason, and about coming together as a community. After two years when many events were cancelled or held virtually, we are thrilled to launch a new PSA to spread the message of the Buddy Walk program and encourage local participation.”
The video was expected to launch in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The PSA will be visible on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3hjCDbF0-Y
