Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 89F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 2, 2022 @ 12:06 pm
VALDOSTA – The National Day of Prayer event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Lowndes County Judicial Complex in Downtown Valdosta.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.