VALDOSTA – Lowndes County 4-H invites the public to the inaugural National 4-H Week proclamation ceremony.
The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, Lowndes County Courthouse, organizers said in a statement. Former state Sen. Ellis Black serves as event speaker, along with current 4-Hers sharing their 4-H narrative. Refreshments will be served.
"We look forward to your attendance at this ceremony to support the exciting work accomplished by our community youth during this year’s National 4-H Week," organizers said.
RSVP by calling (229) 333-5185.
For more information, visit georgia4h.org or call (229) 333-5185.
