Nashville post office services suspended

NASHVILLE — Post office services in Nashville have been temporarily closed for undisclosed reasons.
Retail operations at the Bartow Street facility were suspended Feb. 16, with services moved to the Valdosta post office on Inner Perimeter Road, according to a U.S. Postal Service statement. P.O. box service at the Nashville site continues, the statement said.
Neither the statement nor a post office spokeswoman gave a reason for the closure beyond saying it was "out of an abundance of caution."
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
