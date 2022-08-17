Nashville police chief retires

NASHVILLE — The search for a new police chief for Nashville is on, as the city’s current top cop announced his retirement Wednesday.
Charles “Chuck” Edwards had been the Nashville police chief since 2013, serving as assistant chief for six years prior.
In a statement Tuesday, Edwards said it was “with a very heavy heart” that he was retiring after 20 years of military police duty and 24 years of civilian law enforcement.
Edwards’ retirement takes effect Aug. 21, said Rudolph Smith, Nashville’s interim city manager.
Smith said that after the city posted a call for job applications in various locations, including the newspaper and the city’s website, there would be a period of at least 30 days before the list of applicants was reviewed. The applications ad could be reposted for another 30 days if none of the applicants panned out, he said.
Edwards served in a number of capacities in the military, including base patrolman, communications desk sergeant, shift supervisor, criminal investigator, special weapons/tactics – emergency service team member, ground launched cruise missile defense team member, law enforcement instructor, non-commissioned officer in-charge of law enforcement, culminating with his last assignment as law enforcement superintendent at Moody Air Force base, where he retired in 1997 from the Air Force.
Edwards aided the Air Force Office of Special Investigations with VIP protection duty for numerous U.S. and foreign dignitaries while overseas and has assisted the U.S. Secret Service with protection details for two Vice Presidential visitation assignments.
His military decorations include Small Arms Expert Marksmanship, six Good Conduct Medals, two Combat Readiness Medals, National Defense Service Medal, AF Achievement Medal, AF Commendation Medal, and two Meritorious Service Medals.
After his military retirement, Edwards attended the Georgia Police Academy and became an investigator for the Remerton Police Department, rising to become Remerton’s police chief in 2005.
“I am grateful for the privilege of knowing and working with my fellow city employees, in all departments, in every capacity, past and present, and especially honored to have served as chief of police these past nine years,” he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.