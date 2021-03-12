Nashville mayor suspension weighed

NASHVILLE — Gov. Brian Kemp is forming a review commission to consider whether to suspend the mayor of this Berrien County town following a criminal indictment.
Taylor Scarbrough, 56, was indicted Feb. 1 by the Berrien County Grand Jury in its first meeting in almost a year, the Alapaha District Attorney’s office said in a statement. The COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown of many judicial functions statewide in 2020.
The mayor was indicted on charges of theft by conversion and theft by deception, the statement said. Kemp’s March 3 executive order said Scarbrough was also indicted for criminal damage to property in the second degree.
The executive order names state Attorney General Christopher Carr, Rincon Mayor Ken Lee and Union City Mayor Vince Lee to the commission, which has 14 days from the signing of the order to recommend to Kemp whether Scarbrough should be suspended from office.
On Aug. 17, deputies were dispatched to Scarbrough's home; a man claimed the mayor had taken and used his excavator without permission and had caused significant damage to the machinery, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement said.
On Aug. 20, the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office received a request from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation regarding the allegation of property damage by a public official.
Scarbrough turned himself in to the Berrien County Jail without incident, the GBI said. He was initially charged with theft by conversion and theft of services.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.