Nashville man charged in armed robbery

NASHVILLE — A Berrien County man has been charged in an armed robbery, according to police.
At 4:15 a.m Tuesday, a man entered a convenience store on the 500 block of South Davis Street and approached the counter, pretending to buy lottery tickets, Nashville Police Chief Chuck Edwards said in a statement.
When the clerk opened the cash register drawer, the man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded all the money in the drawer, Edwards said.
The clerk stepped back and the man reached over, took cash and fled, driving away in a red Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to the chief.
Security video and police interviews identified the suspect; at about 5 a.m., police found a truck matching the description of the getaway vehicle parked behind an apartment building in the 700 block of Old Coffee Road, Edwards said.
Nashville officers, backed by Berrien County sheriff’s deputies, found the suspect inside the truck; he was taken into custody without incident and a handgun was recovered, the police chief said.
Brandon Latray Lyas, 31, of Nashville is charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Edwards said. Lyas was taken to the Berrien County Jail.
“I am extremely proud of my officers for their quick action resulting in the timely location and arrest of Lyons and getting another unlawful firearm possession off the street,” Edwards said. “I also want to thank Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk for allowing his deputies to assist us with the safe ending to a serious violent felony.”
Anyone having additional information about this or any other crime in Nashville should call the Nashville Police Department, (229) 686-6558 or the NPD tip line, (229) 686-2238.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.