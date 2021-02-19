Nashville gets new Food Lion

NASHVILLE – Replacing Harveys Supermarket, Food Lion opened a new Berrien County location this month, according to a statement from its public relations staff.
It is located at 207 McPherson St. and will have about 75 associates, the statement read.
The new store opened Feb. 10 and comes after Food Lion’s 2020 announcement of plans to “acquire 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarkets across the Carolinas and Georgia,” Kristen Ellis, spokesperson, said in an email.
Ellis said more stores are slated to open regionally in the spring and winter.
The Nashville Food Lion will be managed by Jeremiah Ooten, a Hahira native who has been in the grocery industry for 20 years, Ellis said.
"I’m excited to open this new location in our Berrien County community,” Ooten said in a statement. “I have lived in and around this area of South Georgia for over 22 years. I’m proud to welcome my neighbors to shop at their new Food Lion and experience the expanded assortment and variety throughout the store.”
Food Lion has a MVP loyalty program, Shop and Earn monthly rewards and weekly promotions, according to the company statement.
“Grab and go” meal options, Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise-brand beef, hand-battered fried chicken and 100% USDA Choice fresh beef are some of the items sold at the store, the statement read.
Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s line of “wholesome and organic products” that have no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors, according to the press release.
Food Lion will also offer fresh produce from Norman Farms of Norman Park and fresh pork and chicken products from Lee Corporation of Alma and Hardy Farms Peanuts of Hawkinsville.
The company reached out to community neighbors and offered gifts to the Nashville Fire Department, faculty and staff at Berrien County Middle School and staff at Nashville City Hall, the release stated.
Through Food Lion Feeds, $1,500 was donated to Second Harvest of South Georgia, a local food bank that will be able to routinely get food from the Nashville store to distribute to residents who need it, the release stated.
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, the release stated.
Its Nashville location is open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
