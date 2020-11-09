Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 81F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 9, 2020 @ 11:24 am
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
VALDOSTA – National Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold a meeting noon Thursday, Nov. 12, at Mama June's Buffet, 3286 Inner Perimeter Road, NARFE representatives said in a statement.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.