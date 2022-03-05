Mystery Ball returns to country club

VALDOSTA – After the year 2020, the ladies of the Mystery Ball Club were ready for a change in their luck. Needless to say, spirits were high and Lady Luck made her much anticipated appearance in grand style at the Valdosta Country Club for the 2022 Mystery Ball.
Guests were transported to the Las Vegas strip upon arriving at the dance for the 90th Mystery Ball. The entryway to the VCC featured a sparkling red runner flanked with large red balloons, life-size light-up dice and sets of Las Vegas cards and a hand-painted “Lady Luck” sign, revealing the theme for the dance, organizers said in a statement.
Upon entering the Club, guests found a stunning live arrangement of fresh greenery and red camellias complete with jumbo playing cards tucked around the edges. Colorful red, black and white balloon arches framed the doorways into the Ballroom and hand painted dealers welcomed guests into the bar “casino.”
The ballroom tables were dressed in black drapes, candles, playing cards and playful centerpieces of large, stacked dice and Ace of Hearts replicas. Each centerpiece was topped with red and black balloons, white feathers and a spray of hearts, spades, diamonds, and clubs.
At 9:30 p.m., President McCree Woodall led the 70 costumed members on the dance floor to the tune “Luck Be A Lady” by Brian Setzer. Members performed a choreographed dance number in unison to the theme song, and new members Mrs. Charles Barclay, Mrs. Matthew Smith, Mrs. William Elliott and Mrs. Hamilton Dickey were front and center. Following the lead out dance, guests joined in and danced the night away to the jazz sounds of Mama’s Home Cookin’ from Columbia, South Carolina.
The ladies of the Mystery Ball Club wore color block white/red or white/black shift dresses and each member chose an emblem of a diamond, spade, heart or club on the center of the dress. They wore black elbow-length gloves, a blonde chin length bob wig, a headpiece with playing cards and red and black feathers, and black mask with red veil.
The Mystery Ball club was founded in 1932 by 70 Valdosta women and has hosted the Mystery Ball each year since except for the World War II years (1943-45) and 2021 due to the pandemic. Many of the members today are descendants of those original founding members.
Officers for 2022 are Mrs. Will Woodall, president; Mrs. Joseph Tillman Sr., vice president; Mrs. Chris Milstead, recording secretary; Mrs. Tripp Templeton, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Howard Dasher, treasurer; Mrs. Tom McTier, finance chair, and members-at-large Mrs. Pope Langdale and Mrs. Butch Burgsteiner.
Out-of-town guests and their hostesses included:
Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Balanis and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Davis, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Blanchard; Mr. Jack Barclay and guest, Mrs. Charlotte Cahoon and Mrs. Liz Flouer, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Barclay; Mr. and Mrs. Alex Bartholemew and Dr. Lacey Duggan, guests of Dr. and Mrs. Briggs Smotherman; Mrs. Susie Benefield and Miss McCulley Cregger and Guest, guests of Mr. and Mrs. David Cregger; Mr. Frank Bird IV and Miss Maggie Bird, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Brother Bird; Dr. and Mrs. John Bumgardner, , Mr. and Mrs. Josh Carroll and Mr. and Mrs. Jim Langdale, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Langdale; Mr. and Mrs. John Paul Cocke and Mr. and Mrs. Nick Craig, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Luke Cocke; Mr. and Mrs. Fred DeLoach III and Mr. and Mrs. Ed Steery, guests of Mr. and Mrs. John Lastinger; Mr. and Mrs. Allen Eager, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Coleman; Ms. Eliza Elliott and Mr. Speight Carr, Mr. and Mrs. John H. Elliott and Mr. and Mrs. John A. Hatshorn, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Elliott; Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Fugger and Dr. and Mrs. K. Scott Griffin, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Archie Griffin; Mr. and Mrs. Matt Fuller, guests of Mr. and Mrs. James Gray, Jr.; Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Hansen and Mr. and Mrs. Louis Jones, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Kenny Crago; Mr. and Mrs. George Washington Harrell, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Len Carter; Mr. and Mrs. Lambright, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Chip Gregory; Miss Lanier Langdale and Guest and Miss Isabel Langdale and Guest, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Pope Langdale; Ms. Mary Catherine Mackey and Guest and Ms. Parker Whidby and Guest, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Burns; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Matthews, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Templeton; Mr. and Mrs. Jerry McGee, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Cal Stubbs; Mr. and Mrs. Ken Morrison and Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Roberts, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Mackey; Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Parker, guests of Dr. and Mrs. David Parker; Mr. and Mrs. Justin Scott, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Dewar; Mr. Richard Vann and Guest, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Brannen; Ms. Lindsey Watters and Guest, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Dickey; Mr. and Mrs. Austin Wetherington, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Turner Brice; Mr. and Mrs. Sam Winton, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Converse Bright.
