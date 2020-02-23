Mystery Ball 'Changes in Attitude'

VALDOSTA – It may have been a cold February night but Friday night at the Valdosta Country Club was sun and sand.
Guests approached the club to the Jimmy Buffet song “Changes in Attitude, Changes in Latitude.”
They were virtually transported to their favorite beach getaway where the salt air touched the sun-kissed skin and the dress code was tank tops and flip flops. A sun-bleached sign directed them down a sandy path to the front door. Sharks seemed to circle as blue lighting on the club wall appeared as tropical waters.
At the club entrance, giant margarita glasses invited them to a mouth-watering good time.
Once inside the club, the theme is apparent – a tribute to Jimmy Buffet. The foyer and mantle displayed Buffet's portrait, guitars, Land Shark paraphernalia and margarita glasses. The dining table centerpieces were palmetto palms and pineapples. The bar tables were decorated with palmetto palms and colorful parrots on a variety of tequila bottles. The tiki bar featured grass skirts, thatched roof and parrot head bartenders offering margaritas and Land Sharks.
The guests had arrived at the 88th Mystery Ball.
At 9:30 p.m., President Jolyn Smith, wearing a parrot hat, led the 70 costumed members onto the dance flood to the tune “Volcano” by Jimmy Buffet. The members popped confetti poppers as they danced the floor. After the members chose their partner for the first dance, guests joined the dancing.
The members wore hot pink bob wig, flowered sunglasses, green fabric mask, tropical shirt hot pink gloves, green grass skirt.
The Mystery Club was founded in 1932 by 70 Valdosta women, and has hosted the event since, except for the war years (1943-45).
Officers for 2020 are Mrs. Jolyn Smith, president, Mrs. Converse Bright, vice president, and Mrs. Walter Elliott, secretary.
The following guests and their hostesses participated in the evening:
Mr. and Mrs. Alex Bartholomew, guests of Mrs. Briggs Smotherman; Frank Bird and guest, guest of Mrs. Brother Bird; Maggie Bird and guest, guests of Mrs. Brother Bird; Corie Black and guest, guests of Mrs. Chip Gregory; Rebecca Brice and Austin Weatherington, guests of Mrs. Turner Brice: Mr. and Mrs. Frank Cater, guests of Mrs. Frank Strickland; Mr. and Mrs. Rick Coleman, guests of Mrs. Richard Coleman; Mr. and Mrs. Joe Conners, guests of Ms. D.H. Bowers; Mr. and Mrs. Nick Craig, guests of Mrs. Luke Cocke; Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Crago; McCulley Cregger and Buck Ganas, guests of Mrs. David Cregger; Mr. and Mrs. Fred Deloach, guests of Mrs. John Lastinger: Mr. and Mrs. Dan Duggan, guests of Mrs. John Lastinger; Mr. and Mrs. Allen Eager; guests of Mrs. Dan Coleman; Mr. and Mrs. Dan Coleman; Mr. and Mrs. Jim Eddings, guests of Mrs. Calvin Stubbs; Mr. and Mrs. Keith Faucette, guests of Mrs. Wright Turner; Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Hansen Jr., guests of Mrs. Kenneth Crago; Mr. and Mrs. Louis Jones, guests of Mrs. Charles Shenton; Mr. and Mrs. John Landrum, guests of Mrs. Archie Griffin; Mr. and Mrs. Craig Lane, guests of Mrs. Chris Milstead; Mary Catherine McKey and guest, guests of Mrs. Jonathan Burns; Mr. and Mrs. Micah Manning, guests of Mrs. Justin Cowart; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Matthews, guests of Mrs. Charles Templeton; Mr. and Mrs. Jerry McGee, guests of Mrs. Calvin Stubbs; Chuck Ramsey, guest of Jolyn Smith; Mr. and Mrs. Ferrell Scruggs, guests of Mrs. Converse Bright; Allie Smotherman and guest, guests of Mrs. John Smotherman; Mr. and Mrs. Ed Sterry, guests of Mrs. Kenneth Scruggs; Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Street, guests of Mrs. Wesley Street; Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Tillman, guests of Mrs. Joe Tillman; Kelsey Tillman and John Kirk, guests of Mrs. Joe Tillman; Mr. and Mrs. Sean Tintle, guests of Mrs. Mary Bowers; Richard Vann and guest, guests of Mrs. Bill Brannen; Mr. and Mrs. Mike Wheeler, guests of Dr. Jan Loefler; Mr. and Mrs. Sam Winton, guests of Mrs. Converse Bright; Mr. and Mrs. Winston Smith, guests of Mrs. Charles Templeton.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.