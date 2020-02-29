PART 2
Surrounder
Three-piece post-punk out from Pensacola, Fla., Surrounder captures a disillusioned youth seeking radical change in how society works. The male/female duet dynamic the band possesses oscillates their sound between quiet protest in the face of exhaustion and coming up for air with explosive defiance.
Recommended Track: “High in the Bath Again”
Portrayal of Guilt
The glory days of screamo have long come and gone but Austin, Texas, band Portrayal of Guilt have innovated the sound with fusion of black metal screeches into death metal gurgles over their emo-core sound. They maintain a melodic style of songwriting that’s lean, cut and catchy.
Recommended Track: “Scarcity”
Rickolus
Having performed in Valdosta many times as part of his rap group Hurricane Party, Rickolus’ solo persona takes a turn from the braggadocious yacht-rapper to sensitive singer-songwriter in his solo work. His brand of indie rock finds success in fusing elements of folk, rock, blues and hip-hop to convey songs of heartbreak, reminiscing on one’s youth and wanderlust.
Recommended Track: “Over U”
Off the Record VDT Podcast: Listen to offtherecordvdt on Spotify or YouTube to listen to an interview we did with Rickolus
Mickey Darling
Self-proclaimed “world’s sexiest boy-band,” Mickey Darling are masters of danceable, light-hearted bedroom-pop with ear-worm choruses. Starting a joke in 2018, the act has slowly descended into the madness that is their bubblegum absurdity that will get stuck in your head. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
Recommended Track: “Big Sad”
The Sonder Bombs
Proving ukulele can rock just as hard as any guitar, The Sonder Bombs is in-your-face pop-punk with a clear gender politics bent. Lead singer Willow Hawks truly is a modern female rock star biting the ankles of the music industry with her corrosive wit unabashedly taking #metoo to the stage.
Recommended track: “Title” and “Twinkle Lights”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.