'Music Royalty': Award-winning violinist plays with Valdosta Symphony

VALDOSTA – Maria Ioudenitch finds the word "choice" funny when it comes to playing violin.
"I was only 3 when I started the violin," the Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition winner said in an email interview with The Valdosta Daily Times. "Certainly there wasn’t much choice there. My parents just handed me a violin and I pranced away with it. Luckily, I (have) grown to love it."
Ioudenitch is scheduled to perform Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in E Minor, Op. 64 this weekend with the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra is also scheduled to perform Holland's "The Party Starter" and Schumann's Symphony No. 2 in C Major, Op. 61 as part of the "Euphoria" concert Saturday evening, March 26.
Howard Hsu, Valdosta Symphony Orchestra music director, said, "Mendelssohn’s final major orchestral work became a standard for every aspiring professional violinist and a favorite of audiences."
Ioudenitch said her favorite part of the concerto is near the end of the solo cadenza, "where the solo violin part brings back the orchestra as they play the full theme and the violin accompanies."
As for what audiences can expect from the concerto, she said it is filled with "beautiful lyrical lines from both the orchestra and the solo violin part, with them interweaving at times, though not as often interweaving as some later romantic concertos."
The first thing heard in the first movement is repeated many times throughout both the orchestral and solo arrangement, even if only in fragments in certain places, Ioudenitch said.
"Audiences also can expect no usual break between the first and second movements, so listen out for a lone bassoon holding a long note after an explosive end to the first movement," she added. "That bassoon will take us gently into the beautiful and simple second movement, which isn’t too romantic and extroverted. There’s more of a clearer break in sound between second and third movements but there still is a little musical bridge between the two. And then begins the fun.
"The third movement is playful and joyful, even at times humorous, and often feels like a little game between the violin solo and the orchestra."
Last October, Ioudenitch won the main prize, playing the Brahms violin concerto, in the 2021 Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition. A month earlier, she won the Tibor Varga International Violin Competition.
She studied with Ben Sayevich at the International Center for Music at Park University, Kansas City, the Curtis Institute of Music with Pamela Frank and Shmuel Ashkenasi and the New England Conservatory with Miriam Fried. She has soloed with many orchestras, including the Utah Symphony, Kansas City Symphony and Mariinsky Symphony Orchestra.
Her touring schedule so far this year has been busy.
"The last few months have been pretty packed, with a concert or two every week with different repertoire since mid-February, and that will continue until mid-May," Ioudenitch said. "Thankfully though, the repertoire will remain the same for a few weeks in April. And then, I can come up for air. Don’t get me wrong, I’m grateful for it, and I really enjoy the traveling life, but it’s been a sudden change so it takes some getting used to."
Hsu describes Ioudenitch as "musical royalty." Her father, Stanislav Ioudenitch is a Van Cliburn International Piano Competition gold medalist. Her mother, Tatiana Ioudenitch, has performed internationally and has earned high acclaim in piano competitions.
And though they placed a violin in her hand at the age of 3, she said there was never too much parental pressure on her music career.
"In the beginning, they just wanted me to have a good musical education, and later in high school, they sat me down and gave me a choice of either seriously pursuing music or dedicating myself to studies in a different field," Maria Ioudenitch said. "I had wanted to do both, but they knew me better than myself back then, and knew that I had to focus on one thing to truly excel at it. I’m grateful for the choice — both the agency of it and the push towards a concrete path of action.
"The only pressure I’ve felt is my own, in wanting to live up to what incredible musicians both my parents are!"
Valdosta Symphony Orchestra presents "Euphoria," featuring Holland's "The Party Starter," Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in E Minor, Op. 64, with Maria Ioudenitch on violin, Schumann's Symphony No. 2 in C Major, Op. 61, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, Whitehead Auditorium, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Call VSU College of the Arts Outreach at (229) 333-2150 or visit www.valdostasymphony.org.
