Taylor Hawkins, drummer of the rock group the Foo Fighters, was pronounced dead at the age of 50 in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia March 25. Cause of death is still under investigation as of March 29 but emergency personnel were called to Hawkins’ hotel room for “chest pains,” according to a statement from Colombia’s Prosecutor’s Office which was released March 26.
In a statement the same day as Hawkins’ death was announced, the band released an official statement via their social media platforms.
“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family.”
It brings me such pain to write this news. An infructuous set of circumstances led to some sort of tragic irony when I woke Saturday to the news release of Hawkins’ death. This week’s column was going to cover the Foo Fighters’ newest album, “Medicine at Midnight.” Unbeknownst to me when I wrote it, I was writing that review the same day of Hawkins’ death.
I consider myself a big Foo Fighters fan. I have been for many years. They were a bucket list band in which I desperately wished to see live. While official announcements regarding the group's future playing prospects haven’t yet been made available, the group has canceled the remainder of its South American tour. So I feel that I probably won’t get the chance to see them. I know I will never get to see the Foo Fighters as I have known them with Hawkins behind the kit.
While I can say I never knew him, I always enjoyed Hawkins in interviews, his personality when performing live and the reactions to his death show me that I was not the only one. He was known around the world as a man with a warm and welcoming smile, unwavering kindness to all and a monstrous musical talent. None knew him better than his best friend and bandmate, Dave Grohl.
In Grohl’s 2021 autobiography, “The Storyteller,” he called Hawkins his “brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet. ... Upon first meeting, our bond was immediate and we grew closer with every day, every song, every note that we ever played together. We are absolutely meant to be and I am grateful that we found each other in this lifetime.”
Other support from other rock acts includes Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell, Queen guitarist Brian May, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and many more.
I have to say that I shed a few tears when I heard the news. I questioned myself, “why am I crying?” I wasn’t losing a family member or a friend. I felt ridiculous. I never knew him and he never knew me. I just knew it hurt. But as I’ve thought more and more I can’t help but feel these Foo Fighters lyrics from “Best of You” help provide some sort of explanation or at least fit the occasion.
“Has someone taken your faith? It’s real, the pain you feel. The life, the love you’d die to heal. The hope that starts the broken hearts. You trust, you must confess. Is someone getting the best of you?”
I really don’t know why the loss of Hawkins has caused me so much grief. I probably will never know. All I can say is music has got a special way of getting deep inside and it just becomes a part of you. Then part of that music is just gone. It’s not fair. I never got to tell him how much it meant because it meant the world.
My heart goes out to Hawkins’ family and the Foo Fighters.
