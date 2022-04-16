MUSIC: Dancing over to the 'West Side Story'

Well we’ve all had plenty of time to digest the 94th annual Oscars award ceremony. What a crazy night, right? But I’m not here to talk about “the slap heard round the world,” (you know the one).
I am here to talk about one movie in particular, “West Side Story.” While I haven’t been able to see many on the stage, I am a fan of musicals. This year, the Oscars nominated three musicals for various awards: “West Side Story,” “tick, tick … BOOM!” and previous column alumni “Encanto.”
I decided to give “West Side Story” a watch on Disney+ as it was nominated for seven Oscars including Best Picture and Achievement in Director for director Steven Spielberg. Yes, Spielberg directed a musical and it’s not bad.
Out of those seven, WSS only took home one Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose who plays Anita, the love interest of the antagonist Bernardo. DeBose herself is no stranger to the musical stage. She has appeared in Broadway hits like “Hamilton,” “Les Miserables,” and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.” She even was nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for "Summer."
She really does steal the show. Along with the Oscars, she also claimed an Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role by the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Best Supporting Actress by the Golden Globe Awards and Best Film Actress in a Supporting Role by the British Academy for the Arts.
All that to say that the rest of the cast still hits home. Ansel Elgort plays protagonist Tony and Rachel Zegler plays the love interest Maria. What is particularly interesting about the film is all the singing and dancing are performed with the actual actors. Which is something you wouldn’t find in the original 1961 film, which won Best Picture at the 34th Oscars.
If you don’t know much about WSS just imagine “Romeo and Juliet” but set in the 1950s and more singing and dancing. Tony and Maria are a young couple caught in a turf war between the white gang called the Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks for control of a crumbling slum in Manhattan’s Upper West Side.
I’d say if you are a fan of musicals or just a movie fan in general, I recommend you check out the movie. The characters drive the story and it can truly be captivating. The story of Tony and Maria is a noteworthy modernization of the classic Shakespeare tale.
The music takes inspiration from the popular music of the cities such as jazz, early rock pop while juxtaposing it with modern Latin flairs and choreography. Each side in the conflict gets their musical backgrounds showcased. Jazz and classical pop are the main focal points for the white Jets while the Sharks’ Puerto Rican Latin salsa, son and bachata styles help to bring the conflict and cultures to life throughout the songs.
Some notable points in the film are “The Dance at the Gym” which is a literal dance battle between the Jets and Sharks to the music of the upbeat hard bop and indo jazz popular in the '50s which is comparable to 1920s swing music with a bit more horn.
At the same time, those Latin styles in both music and dance feel playful compared to the seriousness of the coordinated jazz.
“Tonight” is the most recognizable song from the stage, 1961’s film and the 2021 film. Also called “The Balcony Scene,” Tony and Maria confess their undying love for one another as they meet in secret on the fire escape of Maria’s apartment. What can be said of a good love song. Elgort and Zegler’s voices are captivating. The duet is shared beautifully between the two.
“Gee, Officer Krupke'' and “America” again showcase the dueling sides and realities for the two sets of people.
“Gee” is sung by members of the Jets while they are being interrogated by the police on where the climatic rumble is set to take place. It mostly depicts the '50s societal views of juvenile delinquents and their need to find families in their gang.
“America” flips that over and depicts the Puerto Ricans wanting to leave their home and move to New York. It also tells the story of the immigrants in America as they work to survive and possibly even thrive.
Again, both are sung and performed in their respective styles.
I won’t spoil the film if you know nothing about it but during the climactic showdown between the Jets and Sharks, the movie really benefits from letting the moment hang in the air with no music or barely any movement. Those moments without music have just as much impact as the ones with it. Moments like these can easily be credited to Spielberg’s directing. His knowledge of dramatic tension helps bolster the film throughout the songs, dancing, laughing and even death.
The film is available to watch on Disney+ and HBOMax if you’re a subscriber to either.
Jack R. Jordan is a reporter with The Moultrie Observer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.