I had very high hopes for Kacey Musgraves’ Christmas show titled ... let me check my notes ... ah, yes —‘The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show.’
The guest stars were plentiful, including narrator Dan Levy and musical collaborators James Corden, Camilla Cabello, Leon Bridges, Lana del Rey and more. The retro Christmas show vibe was heavy handed throughout the show with shots of a control room to really show that this was like all the old TV specials.
There were a few odd celebrity appearances that didn’t seem to fit with the other cast members, like Fred Armisen and Kendall Jenner. Even stranger is that the bit with Jenner got more laughs than a lot of the other ones.
The acting is subpar, but Musgraves tries. She, along with her band mates and several of the guests, seem awkward in front of the camera. It almost feels like they only had time for one take for each sketch.
What the acting lacks is made up for in the show’s music that is ripped straight from Kacey Musgraves’ Christmas album titled ‘A Very Kacey Christmas,’ released in 2016.
And if you aren’t here for the Christmas music, the fashion might be the strongest part of the production. The glitz and glamour of former Christmas specials is not watered down in the special and Musgraves shines in each of her sparkly outfits.
While I wish the music and sequins could make up for the awkward acting, it doesn’t quite even things out.
If you’re a fan of Musgraves, this Christmas special is a must see. If you aren’t, the clunky lines will be too much to look past. I recommend just sticking to the Christmas album to help celebrate the holidays.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.