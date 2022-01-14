Murder trial coming up in Lowndes

VALDOSTA — The trial of a Lowndes County man accused of murder is scheduled to start the week of Jan. 24, court records show.
Shamar Dequan Wilson was indicted by the Lowndes County Grand Jury in early 2021 in connection with the 2020 death of Rashawn Mays, according to court records. The indictment includes charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, armed robbery and aggravated assault, according to a grand jury indictment list.
Valdosta Police Department officers responded to a 911 call at 7:47 p.m., Jan. 22, 2020, that someone had been shot in the 700 block of South Oak Street, a police statement said.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found Mays dead, the statement said.
During an investigation by crime scene personnel, detectives determined Mays was involved in a dispute with a person he knew, who drew a gun and shot him, police said.
